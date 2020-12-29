JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) Receives $73.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FROG traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. 2,022,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.23. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.