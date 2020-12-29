Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $174,232.84 and $98,677.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00287977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.47 or 0.02126306 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

