Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,404.49

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,404.49 and traded as low as $710.00. Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at $728.50, with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Jet2 plc (DTG.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 728.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,404.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.