Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $539.50

Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 539.50 ($7.05) and last traded at GBX 522 ($6.82), with a volume of 2644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.37. The company has a market capitalization of £60.76 million and a PE ratio of 13.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L)’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

