Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $12.17 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,000. Apple accounts for 9.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

