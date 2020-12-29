Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 794433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

