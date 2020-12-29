Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.28. Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.26.

In other news, insider Kirk Edward Fisher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$558,000. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,400.

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

