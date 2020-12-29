Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) versus StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Financial Analysis

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and StepStone Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.19 billion 2.68 $427.60 million $2.47 13.12 StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Janus Henderson Group and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 7 2 0 2.00 StepStone Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.32, indicating a potential downside of 34.19%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.92%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 3.71% 10.41% 6.93% StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats StepStone Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.