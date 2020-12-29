Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.51 million, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 3.73. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

