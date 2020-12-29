Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.