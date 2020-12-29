Jane Street Group LLC Sells 989,698 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 91.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 989,698 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 611,366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 774,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

