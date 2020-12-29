Jane Street Group LLC Sells 34,892 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,892 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,119,000. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of HROW stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.