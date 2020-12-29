Jane Street Group LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,894 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Synlogic worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.