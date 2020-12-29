Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,592 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company has a market cap of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMC shares. Bank of America lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.