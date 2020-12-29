Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,107,000.

Several analysts have commented on RVP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

