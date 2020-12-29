Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 6,082 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $931,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

