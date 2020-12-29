James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.69

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.69 and traded as high as $29.58. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 17,117 shares changing hands.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.23.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 31.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

