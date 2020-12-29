James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.69

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.69 and traded as high as $29.58. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 17,117 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.23.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

