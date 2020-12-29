IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Up 2%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several research analysts have commented on IWGFF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get IWG alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.