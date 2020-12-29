ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. 237,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $79.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in ITT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

