iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,825. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

