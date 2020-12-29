iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Motco boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.31. 616,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.