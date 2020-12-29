Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Ipsen stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

