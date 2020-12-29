ION (ION) Market Capitalization Reaches $156,453.98

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 205.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ION has a total market capitalization of $156,453.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00031311 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

