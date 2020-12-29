Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits Market Capitalization of $14.53 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $34,264.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00197266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00604769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326215 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

