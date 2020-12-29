Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) to Issue Dividend of $0.70 on January 15th

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced a dividend on Friday, December 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

