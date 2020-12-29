Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,115 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,681% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,506. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $158.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 416.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 102,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after buying an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10,375.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

