Investors Purchase High Volume of WideOpenWest Call Options (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,222 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 927% compared to the average volume of 119 call options.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $929.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOW. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

