Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 1,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 21.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.