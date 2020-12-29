Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.75

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and traded as high as $43.26. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 7,989 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

