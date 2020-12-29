Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives $7.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 742,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,542. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

