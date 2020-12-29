INT Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $2.96 million and $1.38 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00045824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00295028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

