Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1,592.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Insteel Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $451.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

