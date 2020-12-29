Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Sells 1,988 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 1,988 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $20,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,752,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,223,508.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $4,747,537.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44.

SITE Centers stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 93.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 226.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,108 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

