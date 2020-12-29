Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells 34,600 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,126,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $621,468.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

