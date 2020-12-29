Insider Selling: Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells 261,415 Shares of Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,742,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $580,211.68.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $10,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $20,700.00.

RPLA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.