Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells 5,447 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 8,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $52.99.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.