Insider Selling: DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Director Sells 34,743 Shares of Stock

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. AJO LP lifted its position in DHI Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

