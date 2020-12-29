Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PLAY stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
