Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLAY stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

