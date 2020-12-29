Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $290.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $293.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Arista Networks by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

