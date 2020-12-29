Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $84.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. Inseego posted sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $312.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.72 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $357.40 million, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Inseego’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Inseego stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Insiders have sold a total of 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Inseego by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Inseego by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

