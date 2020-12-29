Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.59. 9,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.