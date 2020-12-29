Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Ingles Markets worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 55.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $851.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

