Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 84,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $851.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

