Infrastructure Materials (OTCMKTS:IFAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Infrastructure Materials shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Infrastructure Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFAM)

Infrastructure Materials Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for limestone and precious metals. The company holds 2 limestone projects comprising 68 mineral claims covering approximately 1,405 acres on land owned or controlled by the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) located in Nevada; and 50% mineral rights on 680 acres, as well as 25% of the mineral rights on 160 acres.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.