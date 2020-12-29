Infraestructura Energética Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $4.04. 6,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

