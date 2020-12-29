ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.65. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 591,559 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.92.

Get ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) alerts:

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -3.3900003 EPS for the current year.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.