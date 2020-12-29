IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $896.50

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 896.50 ($11.71) and last traded at GBX 896.50 ($11.71), with a volume of 38787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871 ($11.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 823.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 798.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71.

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

