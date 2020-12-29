IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $369.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.25.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $494.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.26. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $503.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.