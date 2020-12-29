ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,777. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,570,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 29.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 91.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

